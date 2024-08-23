HC Seeks Health Report Of Chhatarpur Elephant In Mathura Rehabilitation Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday asked the state government to submit a health report of a Chhatarpur elephant currently in a rehabilitation centre in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Principal secretary (Forest), Chief Forests Conservator (Bhopal), Divisional Forests Conservators (Chhatarpur), Divisional Forest Conservators(Mathura-UP) have been asked to submit a status report of the same.

The court was hearing the petition of Roop Singh Parihar and Jagdish Singh Giri of Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) who own the elephant, which is currently in care of a Mathura-based NGO. Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, petitioner lawyer, informed Free Press, “ The matter was in the court of acting chief justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf.

The court has instructed the Madhya Pradesh government to seek a health report of an elephant which was seized by Rajasthan’s forest department and handed it over to NGT, Mathura.”

The family business of Parihar and Giri is to rear elephants. They had brought a male elephant from Gayur Khan of Delhi with proper legal documents. Principal Chief conservator of Forests (PCCF), MP, had given them permission to rear the elephant. The duo had gone to Rajasthan with their elephant to participate in a function of the Jain community but the Rajasthan administration there seized the elephant and handed it over to the care of a Mathura-based NGO.

Following this Giri and Parihar filed a petition in Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking the possession of the elephant from the forest department of Rajasthan.