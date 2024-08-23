 HC Seeks Health Report Of Chhatarpur Elephant In Mathura Rehabilitation Centre
The court was hearing the petition of Roop Singh Parihar and Jagdish Singh Giri of Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) who own the elephant, which is currently in care of a Mathura-based NGO.

Friday, August 23, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday asked the state government to submit a health report of a Chhatarpur elephant currently in a rehabilitation centre in Mathura (Uttar Pradesh). Principal secretary (Forest), Chief Forests Conservator (Bhopal), Divisional Forests Conservators (Chhatarpur), Divisional Forest Conservators(Mathura-UP) have been asked to submit a status report of the same.

The court was hearing the petition of Roop Singh Parihar and Jagdish Singh Giri of Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) who own the elephant, which is currently in care of a Mathura-based NGO.  Advocate Rameshwar Thakur, petitioner lawyer, informed Free Press, “ The matter was in the court of acting chief justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf.

Following this Giri and Parihar filed a petition in Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking the possession of the elephant from the forest department of Rajasthan.  

