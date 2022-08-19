HC informed;55 Nursing colleges to be derecognized by Aug 22

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly on Thursday informed the High Court that recognition of around 55 colleges which failed to respond to notice would be suspended by August 22.

The Nursing Council Registrar filed an affidavit on Thursday stating that 94 nursing colleges out of 453 opened in 2020-21, were de-recognized.

On behalf of the petitioner, the court was also informed that the Nursing Council in its affidavit has only mentioned those colleges which were opened in 2020-21. During the pendency of the petition, new nursing colleges which were not as per norms were also recognized during the period.

To this, the High Court sought to know from the Nursing Council the number of new colleges granted reorganization during the pendency of the petition. Taking the Nursing Council's affidavit on record, the court directed to present all the information about the action being taken and details of newly opened nursing colleges in the next hearing.

Hearing a PIL on August 17, the High Court had instructed the Nursing Council Registrar to submit an affidavit on August 18 clarifying how many private nursing colleges were served notice and how many of them had submitted replies.

Three month ago, 453 nursing colleges were served notice but the Nursing Council has not taken any action against them regarding faculties and lack of other resources and infrastructure.