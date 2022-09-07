Hastkala Bazaar: 93 artisans of 41 art forms from 6 cultural zones of MP showcase their handloom, handicraft works

Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur seeing an art work at one of the stalls in art and craft exhibition ‘Hastkala Bazaar’ at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the city on Tuesday. |

Bhopal (Mahdya Pradesh): Nearly 93 artisans of 41 art forms from six cultural zones of Madhya Pradesh have displayed their works at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall).

It is part of a 4-day art and craft exhibition ‘Hastkala Bazaar,’ inaugurated by culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) organised the exhibition under the Responsible Tourism Mission.

The zones included Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand, Nimadi, Malwa and tribal areas . Chhatarpur's Terracotta and Iron Crafts, Betul's Bailmetal, Satna's Kansa, Orchha's Bundeli Painting, Dewas's Industrial Waste Works, Bhopal's Handloom Handicraft and Zari Zardozi, Rajgarh's Cloth Waste Product, Alirajpur's Handicraft Painting, Bamboo crafts, natural honey and marble stone items are on display. Around 28 stalls of handicraft items have been set up by artisans from 16 districts of the state .

Also a live demonstration has also been organised in the exhibition which will remain open for visitors till September 10 from 11am-8pm.

Principal Secretary tourism and culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla, additional managing director of Tourism Board Vivek Shrotriya and founder director of ICRT and Managing Director of Responsible Tourism Partnership Harold Goodwin, officials of Tourism Board were present.