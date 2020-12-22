Haryana rape and murder case: Madhya Pradesh police team to visit Jhajjar, says CM Chouhan

A team of Madhya Pradesh police will visit Jhajjar in Haryana where a five-year-old girl hailing from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly raped and killed, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

Chouhan also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the victim's family.

The chief minister tweeted that he had spoken to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and requested the latter to take stringent action against the accused person.

"The incident of the rape and murder of a girl from Damoh (Madhya Praedesh) in Jhajjar, Haryana, is extremely sad and condemnable. I talked to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar on this issue and urged strict action against the guilty," Chouhan tweeted.