Harda Firecracker Factory Incident: MPHRC Seeks 15-Point Info From ACS Home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the Harda incident, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked the ACS home and other officials to submit 15-point information about incident within one month. Commission has sought to know if the government had issued any special prevention guideline after Petlawad incident.

The Commission seeks to know

- Number of people lost life on the incident and the government aid to the kin of deceased

- Number of people injured in the blast and government has done for their rehabilitation.

-The number of labours working at the firecracker unit when the blast took place

-Was the factory running as per labour law; houses present in the vicinity of the unit.

-Number of houses damaged in the blast; action been taken to rebuild them by Govt.

-Property lost in the blast of the residents, Governemnt action on that

-How long the factory was operating and had it taken licence

-In past two years how many times the administrative officials visited the factory –detailed report.

- Is the factory was operating at the proper place, or was it violating the norms.

-What legal action was taken and what action had been proposed against them for any violation.

-What measures had been taken against such factories operating in the residential areas by the government.

-And what steps has been taken by the government to prevent repetition of such incidents.