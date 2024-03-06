Harda Factory Blast Victims Meet Rahul Gandhi, Seek Justice During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Badnawar (WATCH)

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Today marks the fifth and final day of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh. The journey commenced from Ingoriya in Ujjain district. Affected families from the Harda firecracker factory blast gathered to meet Rahul seeking justice for the lack of action taken after the blast.

Notably, on February 6, a horrific blast at the Harda firecracker factory killed 13 and injured as many as 200 people. During the probe, several violations were found in the unit.

Victim families, on Wednesday, met Gandhi and sought justice.

Similarly, farmers whose lands have been acquired for the Budhni-Indore railway line had also come to meet him.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Badnawar, Madhya Pradesh where he will address a public gathering along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, later today. pic.twitter.com/Oa1BMWwLBM — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

In Badi Nagar, discussions with women will take place, followed by a public gathering and lunch in the Dhar district's Badnawar area. By 3 PM, the journey will progress to Ratlam, where a meeting and roadshow are scheduled. A similar gathering and roadshow await in Sailana. The journey will halt in Sailana today before proceeding to Rajasthan tomorrow morning at 11 AM.

Meanwhile, in Bhopal, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma remarked that Rahul will have to disclose his caste to determine the lineage of Firoz Khan.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge will travel from Indore to Badnawar by helicopter. He will be accompanied by K C Venugopal. Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive in Badnawar shortly. Jeetu Patwari has already reached the stage for the meeting. Shobha Ojha, Archana Jaiswal, Meenakshi Natarajan, and Kunal Chaudhary are also present on the stage.