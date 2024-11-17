 Harda Cracker Factory Survivors Halted In March To CM, Return After Assurances On Compensation Issues
Harda Cracker Factory Survivors Halted In March To CM, Return After Assurances On Compensation Issues

Houses in five-kilometre radius were damaged and several turned into ruins, which are situated near the factory.

Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 12:49 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Survivors of Harda cracker factory marching to meet the Chief Minister in Bhopal were stopped at the border of Sehore district. They later went back after being counselled by an officer, officials said on Saturday. On February 6, a series of blast occurred in a cracker factory situated in Harda district headquarters. In the blast 13 people died and 174 were injured.

Houses in five-kilometre radius were damaged and several turned into ruins, which are situated near the factory. Sources claim that after the incident, many promises were made to the affected people. But after almost six months the victims did not get the facilities which were promised. Around 100 people including man, women and children had begun their march from Harda on November 14. They wanted to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and demand money for their houses and many other facilities.

Collector Harda Aditya Singh and SP Abhinav Choksey reached the spot and asked them to share their demands. Collector Singh told Free Press that the amount had been given to affected people according to norms. He added that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued orders related to financial help to the affected people, but a stay order had been issued by the High Court.

‘Based on legal complications, the NGT order is not able to get executed’, he said. The collector also added that after discussions, the protesters had been given information about the legal aspect and were assured that the state government is trying to bring the case in favour of the affected people. He also added that after discussion, the protesters decided to drop the idea to meet CM and went back to Harda.

