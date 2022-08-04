'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: Buy National Flag from your own hard-earned income, says MP Chief Minister

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan purchases Tr-colour at Raag Darbari being run by SHG at 10 –number market on Thursday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon the people to buy National Flag with their own hard-earned money for hoisting it at their houses.

“Our national flag is the pride and honour of our country. Life may be lost, but the pride of the Tricolour should not be lost. For the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', let us purchase the Tricolour with our hard-earned money and then hoist it at our homes,” he said while addressing a programme organised at Raag Darbari Complex in the city on Thursday.

The CM also called upon people to proudly take selfies with the National Flag.

Chouhan also bought the Tricolour from the women of Samarthan Self-Help Group of Eintkhedi village and obtained a receipt. He talked to Shikha Meena, Jyoti Vishwakarma, Kausar Jahan, Manju Gadwal, Radha Meena and Krishna Vishwakarma of the group regarding the ongoing activities for making the Tricolour.