Hanuman Chalisa to be recited 1.25 cr times in 56 countries on Jan 30: MP Minister PC Sharma

BHOPAL: Congress will observe death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Maha Nirvan Diwas’ on January 30, and on the day Hanuman Chalisa will be recited 1.25 crore times in as many as 56 countries, said the minister for spiritually affairs PC Sharma.

Katha Vachak Vijay Shankar Mehta will give discourse on Rashtra Bhakt Hanuman at Minto Hall on Thursday. The event is being organised by chief minister Kamal Nath and Hanuman Sanskrit Manch, will be telecast live on Sanskar TV from 7-8.30 pm. On the lines of the theme of the programme - ‘Patriotism of Hanuman’- the discourses would be specially on Kiskandha Kand and Lanka Kand of the Ramanaya. On the day the disciples of Mehta living across the world in 56 countries would recite Hanuman Chalisa, the minister informed.