 Hanging Live Wires & Waterlogged Streets In Bhopal Pose Severe Safety Risks; Residents Protest Amid Power Outages
Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Live electric wires hanging from poles and lying on roads in several localities of the city pose a serious life threat to residents. The issue becomes grave during rains, increasing the risk of electrocution due to water logging. Heavy rains add to the worry of the residents as rainwater gushes into houses, increasing the risk of mishaps or electrocution.  

On Tuesday, Khejara village residents staged a protest, blocking road and expressing concerns over naked live wires and power outages during rains. They also raised issues about open distribution points (DP) posing safety threats, poor drainage systems, and water supply.

Protesters claimed that the power distribution company (discom) is demanding Rs 1 lakh for a permanent electric connection. Currently, temporary power connection is being provided to Radhakrishna Puram colony of Khejera village. Recent heavy rains led to severe water logging in localities like Khejara Village, Shiv Nagar, Shankar Nagar, and Oriya Basti. Exposed live electric wires were spotted in areas like Khejara village, Smart city road, Anna Nagar, and Shiv Nagar.  

We disconnect power supply: Discom MP

Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) officials, though claimed that power supply is disconnected when electricity lines, distribution points (DP), or transformers get submerged in rainwater.

"We stop power supply if any part of the power supply system is submerged in rainwater. Transformers are installed at 8-10 ft height, and DPs are placed at reasonable heights. If a transformer gets submerged, we switch off the feeder line, allowing us to regulate power supply during the monsoon season,” said MPMKVVCL DGM Ramesh Singh Kushwah.    

