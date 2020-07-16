'Handpump to be fixed on complainant’s chest': MP PHE Executive Engineer reply to villager goes viral

“Shikayat karta pagal hai. Isko aur iske poore parivar ko mirgi ke daure padte hai. Handpump kharab nahi hai iska dimagh kharab hai. Ab waqt aa gaya hai ki chini yudh kiya jaye jo guerilla niti hai. Handpump ukhad kar shikayat karta ki chhati me gaad diya jaye,” says the comment.

“His entire family is mad. It is not the handpump but his brain- that is not working. The time has come to fight him in Chinese style- that is guerilla style. The handpump should be uprooted from there and fixed on his chest,” said the comment after which the complaint was closed.

The screenshot of the complaint and comment went viral on social media after which complainant Rahul Dixit started getting calls from friends and relatives. “I am troubled after getting so many phone calls from friends and relatives. They are asking me if I suffer from epilepsy. They are also warning me about possible guerilla war against me,” said Dixit.

The superintending engineer and L3 officer in this case, RN Karaiyya said that it was a case of cyber crime. “It seems that someone hacked password of the EE (Executive Engineer) and made such comments,” said Karaiyya.

Executive engineer of the PHE department, PK Goel said, "Some mischievous member of our department must've written the response. We can't randomly accuse someone. However, we are looking into the matter. We also met collector Virendra Rawat."

But after all these developments, the story had a good ending and handpump was fixed properly on Wednesday. It has also started functioning.

New sanskar of Shivraj govt: Cong

Congress attacked Shivraj government reminding them of minister Imarti Devi’s comment. She had said that she destroys the eyes (ankh phodwa dongi) when a person from her constituency asked for a handpump in his locality. Now Shivraj government is replying that it will fix the handpump on complainant’s chest, said Bhupendra Gupta, vice president of media wing of Congress. He asked if it was new culture (sanskar) of Shivraj government.