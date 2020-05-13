Handling labourers becomes major challenge for MP government

Handling the problems of migrant labourers has become a major challenge for the BJP which has returned to power after toppling the Congress government in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fighting a tough fight to deal with the crisis arising out of the corona pandemic since his return to power.

The pandemic has thrown up another challenge related to giving jobs, food and shelter to the labourers who are returning to the state.

According to reports, 80,000 labourers have returned to Bundelkhand leaving their jobs, and most of them do not have roof over their heads.

These labourers are putting up with their relatives, but, in coming days, the government has to do something for their welfare.

Besides providing them food and shelter, the government has to arrange jobs for them.

Nearly, five lakh labourers may return to the state, and it is not possible to provide jobs to them through MNREGA.

Another problem before the government is the ensuing monsoon. When the monsoon begins the next month, many MNREGA works will be stopped, so there will be a major problem to livelihood and shelter to those people.

All economic activities have stopped because of the spread of the coronavirus. As there are no economic activities, the labourers are not getting employment. Against this background, arranging jobs for these labourers will be the most challenging task for the government.

The return of labourers has also changed social equation in rural areas. Chouhan has asked the collectors to provide all facilities to them.

The collectors have been told to make MNREGA cards for those people. Despite that, the government is unable to find a solution to their problems.