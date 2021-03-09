Had Rahul thought it when I was in Cong? says Scindia

BHOPAL: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement about Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has generated a lot of heat in state politics. Rahul had said if Scindia had been in the Congress, he would have become chief minister, but he had turned into a back-bencher in the BJP. Rahul also said Scindia would have to return to the Congress.

Reacting to the statement, Scindia said that, if Rahul had thought about it when the former was in the Congress, things would have been different today. On Rahul’s statement, Congress legislator Kantilal Bhuria said Scindia might return to the Congress, but he would have to tender an apology. Bhuria added that one’s return to the party could be considered only if one gave a written apology. Bhuria has said that the Congress is set to form the government in 2023 and this is the reason why Scindia is making efforts to return to the party. According to Bhuria, Rahul had rightly said that Scindia had the right to go to 10, Janpath any time. He has said Scindia cannot meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the party’s national president JP Nadda without permission. He has also said that the condition of Scindia is just like ‘Dhobi ka kutta, na ghar ka a ghat ka’ (Scindia’s condition is just like a dog that runs after two bones but gets none). Home minister Narottam Mishra said that the Congress had realised that, without Scindia, the party was toothless.

According to Mishra, if Rahul really meant what he had said, he should have appointed Sachin Pilot as the CM of Rajasthan.