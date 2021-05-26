Gwalior: Youth shot dead in broad daylight, was policeman’s brother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Brother of a policeman was allegedly shot dead by three persons in broad daylight in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Varun Singh Sikarwar, 23, was a resident of Darpan Colony under Thatipur police station area. He had a scuffle with one of the accused and subsequently, he had slapped him on Tuesday. It is believed that the accused fired gunshots at Varun to take revenge.

The police sources said Varun’s elder brother Arjun Sikarwar is a police constable.

On Wednesday, Varun was sitting in a park when Rahul Sharma along with his two friends Kapil Bhadauriya and Prashant Sharma arrived. Rahul, who was slapped by Varun on Tuesday, opened fire at Varun with a country made pistol.

The police said that one bullet hit on neck of Varun. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Thatipur police station incharge RBS Vimal said a case has been registered against the accused who are on the run. He further said that deceased and main accused Rahul Sharma lived in the same locality and were good friends till he slapped the latter.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that accused opened fire at him to take revenge,” said Vimal adding that the accused will be nabbed soon.