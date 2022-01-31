Gwalior: Woman kidnapped, gang-raped

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly kidnapped by two persons and gang-raped in Gwalior, a police officer said on Monday.

The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The woman, in her complaint to police, claimed that she was walking towards her home from the market when two persons identified as Anil and Monu met her. They offered that they would drop her home.

As both of them were known to her, she sat as a pillion on their bike.

The accused took her to a house situated on farmland and took turns. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

The woman, who somehow managed to escape from the accused's clutches, reached home and informed her husband about the incident.

Then, the couple approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:00 PM IST