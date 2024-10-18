 Gwalior Woman Goes Missing With Two Children; Leaves Note Saying She's Fed Up With Husband’s Abuse
Gwalior Woman Goes Missing With Two Children; Leaves Note Saying She's Fed Up With Husband’s Abuse

The family members grew worried when they found her and the children missing from home and immediately informed the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman along with her three children had gone missing after fight with husband in Gwalior on Friday. The woman's bag was found near a bank, with a written note inside it.

The family members grew worried when they found her and the children missing from home and immediately informed the police.

According to the police, no trace of them was found even after two days. However, they did find the woman's bag near a riverbank, containing a note written by her.

The note stated that she was fed up with arguments and violence from her husband and planned to end her life along with her children.

The incident took place in Kalyani village of the Bhitarwar police station area in Gwalior. Rajendra Singh, the woman's husband, reported that his wife Mamta had left home with their daughters, Bhavna and Bhoomika, and their son, Kittu Jatav, on October 15, saying they were going to Murar.

When they didn't return after two days, he filed a missing person's report with the police.

The police, after speaking to Rajendra’s relatives, were concerned about the family's disappearance. They feared the worst. During their search, they reached Dhoomeshwar Dham, where they found Mamta’s bag near the Sindh river. Inside the bag, they discovered a note in which Mamta wrote that she was upset with her husband's constant fighting and physical abuse, and was planning to take her own life along with her children.

Currently, the police have intensified the search efforts around the river with the help of divers, but have not yet found any sign of the missing family. They suspect that Mamta and her children might have jumped into the river, and the strong current might have carried their bodies away.

The police are investigating and trying to find out the three in the nearby areas.

