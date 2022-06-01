 
Gwalior: Woman gang-raped at gunpoint

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday when the victim was on her way to home.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons at gunpoint near Gudagudi Na Naka under Madhavganj police station limits in Gwalior on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, around 7 pm on Tuesday, the woman was going home from Maharajawada in an auto rickshaw. The accused were travelling in an SUV and overtook the auto at a deserted place. The accused forcibly took her out of the auto rickshaw.

They made her sit in the SUV and reached Cancer Pahadi area. All the three accused violated her and then fled the spot. Around 9 pm, the victim reached her home and narrated the entire story to her family members.

Following which the victim along with family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. The victim, however, identified two accused as Ravi Gurjar, Kuldeep Gurjar who have been booked by the police along with a third accused involved in the act.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter and started a search to nab the accused.

