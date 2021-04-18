Gwalior: Ward boy held for rape bid on patient at Covid care centre

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A hospital ward boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 50-year-old patient admitted at a COVID care centre set up in a hotel here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The complainant woman told the police that the ward boy tried to sexually assault her twice during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but fled after her family members raised an alarm, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hitika Vasal.

He was later arrested, the police officer said. The COVID care centre belongs to a private hospital. The victim's brother-in-law alleged the hospital staff had helped the ward boy flee.

However, Vasal said the investigation is underway. A case has been registered at Kampu police station.