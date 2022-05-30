Gwalior: Union Minister Scindia plays cricket with differently-abled cricketers

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scidia was spotted playing cricket with physically challenged cricketers at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in the city on Monday.

Scindia arrived here on a short visit to attend a personal program in the city on Monday morning. During this, he reached the stadium to attend the ongoing differently-abled wheelchair cricket. He met with the wheelchaired cricketers and also played cricket with them. Scindia faced two balls on the occasion.

Scindia said that swing and bounce in the delivery of wheelchaired bowlers was appreciable, adding that it was not easy for normal players to play it. Scindia assured the players that he would work for better options and facilities for them.

Scindia further said that he was very happy to witness the amazing performances of the players and he appreciated their efforts. “I have a lack of time, otherwise I wish to play cricket with them throughout the day,” Scindia said.

Read Also Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation including family members booked under dowry and...