Gwalior: Two doctors die of Covid, were infected during their duties in corona wards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two doctors posted at Jaya Arogya Hospital in Gwalior died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. They were undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital in the town.

Health officials said that Dr Apeksha Bhale, 55, was posted at PSM department of Jaya Arogya Hospital. She was suffering from renal cancer. She tested corona positive few days back. As her health was deteriorating, she was admitted to Super Specialty Hospital, where she was on oxygen support.

Another doctor Devendra Singhar, 35, was posted in the casualty section of the hospital. He was undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital. Officials said that doctor Singhar was on ventilator support for a few days.

Chief medical and health officer of Gwalior Manish Sharma could not be contacted even after repeated attempts. Officials from health department said the two doctors were infected during their duties in Covid wards.

Officials added that a total of 492 people have died due to Covid in Gwalior so far.