Gwalior: Thug masquerading as priest nabbed by Police in Agra

According to SP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused has been identified as Anil Sharma against whom 10 complaints were registered pertaining to check bounce cases.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch team here arrested a man from Agra on charges of duping people of lakhs of rupees, said police on Sunday. The accused lived as a priest in Agra to evade arrest.

Crime branch team had launched a manhunt 1.5 months ago while Sharma was on the run. The investigating team received a tip-off about Sharma, through which they learnt that he had relocated to Agra and became a priest. The team then expedited the search in Agra and nabbed Sharma.

After Sharma was taken into custody, he told police that he used to supply goods and incurred losses, after which he handed over cheques to other businessmen. After cheque bounce complaints were registered against him, he fled to Uttar Pradesh where he learnt to conduct religious rituals. After this, he came to Agra and became a priest to earn a living.

The accused was arrested from Gowardhan Road locality of Agra and is being questioned, said SP Dandotiya.

