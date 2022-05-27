Gwalior: Student gangraped, forced to undergo abortion

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old school student was allegedly gang raped by three youths living in the neighbourhood in Gwalior.

The incident occurred at a multi-storied building in the University area in Gwalior. Police have registered a case and began a probe.

The victim, a class-11 student, told the police that she was alone at home on April 22 as her mother was at their shop. Three youths living in the multi-storied building barged into her house and locked the door from inside. They gang raped the girl threatening her with dire consequences. She realised in May that she had become pregnant. The girl approached one of the accused and informed him about it. The accused gave her a pill and forced to consume it.

After abortion the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother, who took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The police said that one of the accused had been arrested, while two are still at large.