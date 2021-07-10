Gwalior: Stolen mobile disrupts nurse’s married life, thief shares obscene videos, photos in family WhatsApp group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A stolen mobile phone has put a female nurse’s marital life in trouble in Gwalior. The thief shared obscene photographs of victim and also obscene videos in a family WhatsApp group and also sent all obscene photographs to her relatives and friends.

Furthermore, the thief also called up woman's husband and told him that there are some objectionable photographs of her with a male staff of hospital, where the victim is employed.

All these acts by the thief led to disputes between the victim and her husband. The victim has approached Maharajpura police station in Gwalior and lodged a complaint on Friday.

The police said a case of harassment and blackmailing has been registered against an unidentified person and effort is on to nab him.

The 28-year-old victim told police that she worked with a private hospital as a nurse. On May 2, while she was handling a patient, her mobile phone went missing. There were personal photographs and videos in the phone, the victim told police.

The victim claimed that the thief morphed her photographs and sent them to his family members and also put them in a family WhatsApp group. Talking to journalists, the woman said all photographs shared by the thief are morphed.

Maharajpura police station incharge Prashant Yadav said, “Prima facie, one of the woman's old friends who was frequently visiting her at hospital is a suspect. Efforts are on to nab him.”