Gwalior: State Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar pays fine for not wearing helmet

Bhopal (Gwalior): After being trolled on social media and facing criticism from various corners for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, Madhya Pradesh energy minister on Saturday reached traffic police station in Gwalior and paid a fine of Rs 250 for violating the traffic rules.

Accepting mistakes made by him, Tomar said that he will not forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler. “I made a mistake. I am a public representative and it conveyed wrong message. I assure you that I would always wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler. I would work an hour at a crematorium to regret my deed,” told journalists.

He also urged people to wear helmets and masks and also maintain social distance if they were visiting the market.