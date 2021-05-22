Gwalior: State Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar pays fine for not wearing helmet

Bhopal (Gwalior): After being trolled on social media and facing criticism from various corners for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, Madhya Pradesh energy minister on Saturday reached traffic police station in Gwalior and paid a fine of Rs 250 for violating the traffic rules.
Accepting mistakes made by him, Tomar said that he will not forget to wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler. “I made a mistake. I am a public representative and it conveyed wrong message. I assure you that I would always wear a helmet before riding a two-wheeler. I would work an hour at a crematorium to regret my deed,” told journalists.
He also urged people to wear helmets and masks and also maintain social distance if they were visiting the market.
On Friday, the minister took out his two-wheeler and drove on Race Course Road from his house in Gwalior town. Later, he also visited different places including meeting union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on his two-wheeler.
Soon a photo, showing Tomar riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, surfaced on social media and he was trolled by social media users.
