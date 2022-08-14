Gwalior: Scindia visits Rani Laxmibai's tomb, hoists flag and pays floral tribute

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the tricolor yatra held in Gwalior.

Scindia, on his two-day tour reached the tomb of Veerangana Rani Laxmibai to hoist the flag and also paid floral tribute to the Veerangana.

Later, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the exhibition of paintings based on the horrors of Partition, during which Gwalior MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and former minister Maya Singh were present along with the Union Minister.

Notably, a few months ago, Scindia's visit to Rani Laxmibai's tomb sparked controversy in the state.

Significantly, after independence, no member of the Scindia family ever visited the tomb of Rani Laxmibai and for this, the Scindia family has always been accused of betrayal towards Rani Laxmibai.

When Scindia was associated with the Congress, many big leaders of the BJP used to call the Scindia family 'traitors'. Among them, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, a staunch Hinduist and former national president of Bajrang Dal, openly.