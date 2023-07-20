Gwalior: Priyanka Vadra Set To Become First Member Of Gandhi Family To Visit Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi Sthal

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in history, a member of the Gandhi family will visit the Veerangana Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi Sthal in Gwalior. In a boost to Congress campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday address a public rally in the crucial Gwalior-Chambal region, which is home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Priyanka Gandhi will first reach Veerangana Rani Laxmi Bai Samadhi Sthal and pay her respects. Her visit is already making headlines in the city.

Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have all come to Gwalior many times before but they never visited the Veerangana Rani Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal.

Scindia Family And Gandhi Family Have Close Relations

It is believed that Rani Lakshmi Bai, the heroine of the first revolution of 1857, reached Gwalior fighting the British. She hoped that the Scindia government would help her, but the then-Scindia Maharaj and his family left the Gwalior fort and it continued to be occupied by Laxmibai and the rebels for a few days.

But later the British attacked the fort, in which Rani Laxmi Bai lost her life. After this, the British handed over the government of Gwalior to the then-Scindia rulers. The Scindia family was even accused of betraying Rani Laxmibai. The Scindia family therefore, distanced itself from the resting place of Rani Laxmibai.

The Scindia family has always had good relations with the Congress. Every member of the Gandhi family, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, has been very close to the Scindia family. This is the reason why whenever a member of the Gandhi family has come to Gwalior, they don't visit Rani Laxmibai's samadhi sthal.

Till Date, Scindia Paid Floral Tribute Twice

Till two years ago, no member of the Scindia family was involved in the program of Rani Laxmibai. This is the reason that BJP has always been calling the Scindia family traitors. But from the year 2020, this picture has completely changed. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after coming to BJP, reached Lakshmibai's resting place to pay obeisance to her. Till now he has paid floral tributes at the site twice.

After Scindia joined the BJP, relations with the Gandhi family have deteriorated. Now the way has been cleared for Congress and Priyanka Gandhi is visiting Gwalior on July 21 and will first reach the Rani Laxmibai Samadhi Sthal to pay floral tributes there.

