Gwalior: Minor's Instagram account hacked, obscene pictures posted with father; police question neighbour

The victim’s father raised suspicion on the neighbor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
FP Photo
Gwalior: A minor boy and his father lodged a complaint with the cyber cell here over objectionable pictures being uploaded through the former's hacked Instagram account.

The father has expressed suspicion on one of his neighbors.

The boy, resident of Gola Ka Mandir locality, alleged that apart from uploading obscene photographs, changing the name of his account, the hacker has also been posting objectionable messages in the name of his father.

Suspect threatens father-son duo

Upon learning about the complaint against him, the suspect Sunil Bhadauria alias Bablu, reached the victim student's house and threatened the boy and his father and demanded them to withdraw the case.

The father-son duo then reached the SSP office and submitted a written complaint application to Crime Branch ASP Rajesh Dandautia.

Suspect being interrogated: Police

The police had called neighbor Sunil Bhadoria for questioning.

"The student has complained that somone has uploaded obscene photos on his social media account by hacking his Instagram ID. The matter is being investigated. The victim student has raised suspicion on the neighbor, he is also being interrogated, soon the accused will be identified," said Rajesh Dandoutia, ASP, Crime Branch.

