Gwalior: Maharashtra govt should review its schemes for farmers, Union Agriculture minister

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh has said that the Maharashtra government should review its schemes for farmers, so that the peasants keep away from committing suicide.

Tomar was in Gwalior on Saturday to attend a function held on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting on farmers’ suicide in Maharashtra, Tomar said, “Agriculture is in state list. The state government should review the reasons of farmers’ suicide as well government’s schemes. The central government always gives benefits to farmers through various schemes,” he said.

Notably, Maharashtra government on Friday admitted that a total of 1,078 farmers have committed suicide in the state between June and October 2021.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 04:05 PM IST