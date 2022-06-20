Gwalior: Keep development in mind, ensure BJP's victory, says senior party leader Shivprakash

BJP | Representative Image

Bhopal/ Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's National Co-organisation General Secretary Shivprakash urged people to vote for BJP candidate Suman Sharma for mayoral post and party candidates in all wards, if they want to accelerate development.

He was addressing party workers present at the inauguration of the central election office in Gwalior. He said, “BJP is our idea and lotus flower is our candidate. Every polling station worker should work hard in his/her area. This is the birth centenary year of Kushabhau Thackeray. Remembering his memory, it is our responsibility to engage every worker in the organisational work and take work from him.”

He said, “The Modi government at the Centre has uplifted the poor and infrastructural development has taken place in the country. Our foreign policy has been a historic success. Modi government did a lot of work on internal and external security of the country. The outward movement of development in the country should not become a hindrance in Gwalior, so that it is necessary for BJP candidates to win.”

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the party nominated Suman Sharma as its candidate. It is proved that the BJP thinks on the basis of worker. Gwalior has been a stronghold of the BJP.

“Our ancestors carried forward the work of Jana Sangh. Narayan Krishna Shejwalkar was the first mayor of Jana Sangh. All-round development has taken place in every sector. He said that once the decision is taken in our organisation, the worker stands with the lotus and not with the individual. I urge you to make Suman Sharma and BJP councillor candidates victorious with a huge majority, Tomar added.

The co-in-charge of Maharashtra, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya said voting is on July 6 which has a historical significance as it is the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee.