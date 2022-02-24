Gwalior: Jilted lover kidnaps minor girl, rapes in Jaipur

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover kidnapped a 16-year-old girl of the district, took her to Jaipur and then raped her, the police said on Thursday.

The girl, a resident of the university locality of ​​the city, had gone missing two days ago. After which the family members of the girl lodged a missing complaint in the university police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police started searching for the girl and they came to know that the girl was in Jaipur. Following the information, a police team was formed under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi. The team reached Jaipur and rescued the girl. The police team also arrested the accused Akash from the spot.

Sanghi said that in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that because of the one sided love affair the youth committed the crime. A case was registered against the accused youth and was being sent to jail, SP Sanghi added.

