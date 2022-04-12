Gwalior jail superintendent suspended after Diggi’s photo goes viral

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sahu has been placed under suspension for allowing Cong leader Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president Shivraj Singh lodged in the jail being photographed. The photo later went viral in social media.

This was announced by home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday.

The photo went viral on Monday in which Digvijaya Singh is seen patting the back of Yadav who is lodged in an attempt to murder case as a police sub-inspector sustained burns during an agitation of NSUI led by Shivraj Singh.

A jail department’s order stated that the jail superintendent arranged the special meeting during which a photo was snapped and it was made viral in social media in violation of MP Prison Rules.

The department, as per the order, found the conduct of the jail superintendent extremely careless and indifferent to his duties.

During his suspension he will be attached to the jail department headquarters at Bhopal.

