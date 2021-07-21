Gwalior: In-laws booked for attempt to murder for forcing woman to drink acid over dowry demand

Following the incident on June 28, a case was registered at Dabra police station after the victim's mother alleged that the woman had consumed acid after her in-laws demanded dowry. The woman had married a man from Dabra in April this year, the official said.

After the victim's condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi for treatment, where she informed the magistrate in the statement that she was made to drink the acid by her husband and in-laws, he said.

One of the accused has been arrested, while a search has been launched for two others, the official added. Earlier on Tuesday, DCW chief Maliwal informed in a tweet that she had visited the victim in the hospital in Delhi.

"The girl from Gwalior was given acid by her husband due to which her organs were burnt. The FIR was filed under smaller provisions and no arrest has been made so far. We are getting the girl treated in Delhi and have also got her statement recorded in front of SDM. This horrifying photo is being posted with the hope that @ChouhanShivraj ji will get the criminals arrested," Maliwal tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, the office of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Maliwal about the action taken by the Gwalior police