Gwalior: Hapless Uttar Pradesh cops drive into criminal's den but latter escapes, thanks to Google map

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)- Relying on Google maps proved costly to Uttar Police in Gwalior, as a group of miscreants waylaid them and got a wanted criminal freed from their custody.

The incident was reported in Ranipura locality in Gwalior city where a wanted criminal was staying at a hideout.

Following a tip off that a notorious criminal Guddu Chouhan is hiding, a team of Dannahar police station of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh (UP) raided a house in Ranipur locality under Hazira police station of Gwalior district on Thursday afternoon. However, the UP police team led by inspector Omjeet Vajpayee neither informed local police nor sought any help from them.

Police sources said that Guddu Chouhan is wanted in several cases registered at various police stations in UP. When a police team raided a house of Sonu Rathore, they got a tip off that another wanted criminal Saurav Bhadauriya was also staying at a house in the same locality.

While Omjeet along with a sub inspector stayed at Rathore’s house for further interrogation, they sent two constables to nab Saurav Bhadauriya, who is carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

Sources said two constables informed inspector Vajpayee, who instructed them to take Bhadauriya away from the locality.

When the two constables, who were in civil dress, reached vehicle and tried to take Bhadauriya away, they had to face protest from locals. A video, which later went viral on social media, also showed that locals were trying to obstruct UP Police vehicle and asked them to talk to local police. However, the UP Police managed to move forward from there.

“Team was not aware about the routes. They used Google maps to reach Jalpura from where they were to take the highway. But, they reached back in the same locality from where they had detained Bhadauriya. The locals and associates of Bhadauriya attacked the police team and also pelted stones on police vehicle. They managed to get him (Bhadauriya) freed from police custody,” said a police officer posted in Mainpuri district.