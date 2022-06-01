Gwalior: Government teacher beat up dog to death after it did toilet at his door

Dog | Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A government teacher beat up a dog to death with sticks after it did toilet in front of his door in Gol Pahariya locality, under Janak Ganj Police station limits, Gwalior on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, the animal lovers of the area rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint against the government teacher, Matadin Gurjar.

According to reports, at the time when Gurjar was beating the dog with sticks, the nearby people tried to stop him, but he did not stop. Infact Gurjar brought his licensed gun from inside the house and threatened people. Following which the locals dispersed from the spot and went inside their houses.

He kept beating the dog till its death. Later, when the members of Animal and Social Welfare Foundation came to know about it, they lodged the complaint and demanded strict action against the accused.

Janak Ganj Police station in charge Alok Parihar said that on the complaint of the members of Animal Society, a case was registered against the accused under Animal Cruelty Act. The police started searching for him and he would be arrested soon, Parihar added.