Gwalior: Google maps helps man to reunite with his family in Maharashtra after 17 years

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Ranu Tanya, who had lost hope of meeting his son again burst into tears on Monday evening when he reunited with him around 750 KM away from his native village after 17 years, thanks to the Google maps and endless efforts by the director of Swarn Sadan Ashram in Gwalior.

His son Sunil Tanya was just 6-year-old in year 2005, when Ranu Tanya went missing from his home in Chilkhad village of Amravati district. Like Ranu, Sunil too had lost hope of meeting his father again.

This was the reason that Sunil, on suggestion of his family members and relatives, had performed last rites rituals in 2017, assuming his father's death.

Sunil told journalists that one of his relatives informed him that his father was alive and was staying at Swarn Sadan Ashram in Gwalior. “It is true that I had lost hope to meet my father again. But, God listened to my prayer and reunited me with him,” the emotional Sunil said.

He added that his father was a farmer and was mentally unstable when he went missing. “We searched for him in every possible place, but we returned home disappointed. In 2017, my grandfather who was under depression because of my father's disappearance died. Some relatives suggested that I should perform the last rites of my father, too,” he said.

Director of Swarn Sadan Ashram Vikas Goswami said that Ranu was found near Gwalior railway station on June 5, 2020.

“He was unable to remember his village or names of family members,”Goswami said.

He further said that one day Ranu was repeating the name of Navalgaon. “I searched for it on Google Maps. While surfing Google Maps, I searched for mobile numbers of a few business establishments and later contacted them,” he said.

A mobile shop owner, Kamalesh got ready to help Goswami, who shared photographs of Ranu and asked him to share them on social media.

“Few days after I got a call from Ranu’s son, who identified his father and said he was coming to take him back to the village,” Goswami said, adding that Ranu had been handed over to family members after completing certain formalities.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:58 PM IST