Gwalior: Four die, 5 injured as speeding vehicle rams into autorickshaw

Gwalior: Four die, 5 injured as speeding vehicle rams into autorickshaw

The deceased persons were the residents of Pichhore who were heading to Gwalior in an autorickshaw to attend a family function.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): As many as four members of a family, who were sitting in an autorickshaw, died as a speeding loading vehicle rammed into it on Gwalior-Jhansi Highway on Wednesday.

The police added that five other persons were also sitting inside the auto who were grievously injured and have been referred to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the deceased persons were the residents of Pichhore who were heading to Gwalior in an autorickshaw to attend a family function. The police have identified the deceased as Nafisa (45), Sami (18), Samina (30) and Chitti.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44, near a bridge, on Wednesday noon when a loading vehicle, cruising at a high speed and containing oxygen cylinders, rammed into the autorickshaw. Reportedly, the driver of the loading vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road, which resulted in collision.

Four persons have died in the accident, while other five persons have sustained grievous injuries, whose treatment is underway at a hospital in Gwalior, the police said.

