Gwalior: Four die, 5 injured as speeding vehicle rams into autorickshaw

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): As many as four members of a family, who were sitting in an autorickshaw, died as a speeding loading vehicle rammed into it on Gwalior-Jhansi Highway on Wednesday.

The police added that five other persons were also sitting inside the auto who were grievously injured and have been referred to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the deceased persons were the residents of Pichhore who were heading to Gwalior in an autorickshaw to attend a family function. The police have identified the deceased as Nafisa (45), Sami (18), Samina (30) and Chitti.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44, near a bridge, on Wednesday noon when a loading vehicle, cruising at a high speed and containing oxygen cylinders, rammed into the autorickshaw. Reportedly, the driver of the loading vehicle was driving on the wrong side of the road, which resulted in collision.

