 Gwalior Fort All Set To Host 'Panorama Edition' On Nov 15
Gwalior Fort All Set To Host 'Panorama Edition' On Nov 15

48 national and international artistes to perform; More than 15 diplomatic embassies, cultural centers to take part

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International Art Festival 'Panorama Edition' will be organised in Gwalior Fort on November 16 for the first time. More than 48 international and Indian artists will present a diverse range of classical music, dance, opera and other artistic expressions through a musical play 'A Streetcar Named Desire,'.

The event is being organised in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture department. More than 15 diplomatic embassies and cultural centres along with the department of tourism and culture will participate in the event.

PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 2 Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums Of Madhya Pradesh On...
There will be participation from countries like Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Ukraine, Guatemala and Lithuania. Besides live performances, there will be a tour of Jai Vilas Palace Museum.

In collaboration with the Gwalior royal family, this exhibition will be open to the public from November 16 to 24. Later, the expo will be held at the Purana Qila complex in Delhi, where it will be on display from December 5 to 10.

This is the fourth edition of Panorama Edition, which has been created by award-winning artist and filmmaker Sara Singh. Earlier, Panorama Edition were organised at heritage sites in Patiala, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

