Gwalior: Former volleyball player takes to drug, becomes criminal, falls into police dragnet

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A former volleyball player who began to peddle narcotics after becoming a drug addict fell into police dragnet in Hajira area in the district on Wednesday.

Hazira police station in charge Alok Parihar said that he had a tip-off that Devendra Bhadauria aka Neta was going to deliver a carton of liquor.

A police team reached Birla Nagar from where Bhadauria was going to deliver the consignment of liquor to another person and arrested him.

When the police interrogated him, he started crying in the lockup and narrated his story.

Bhadauria said that he had played for state volleyball team when he was in school. He had also won medals. Unfortunately, he was addicted to smack and became a criminal.

After interrogation, the police presented him before the court that sent him to jail.