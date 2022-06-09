Gwalior: Engineer nabbed by CBI taking bribe of Rs 50,000

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer posted in the Murar Army Cantonment MES located in Gwalior has been nabbed red-handed by CBI for taking a bribe of 50 thousand rupees.

DP Chaturvedi, an engineer posted in the Military Engineer Service located in Murar Cantonment, had asked for a bribe of 50 thousand for the work of M/s Shreeji Enterprises Limited Company of Jhansi. Due to the company's payment file being with DP Chaturvedi, he did not file forward for payment.

When the company officials requested to forward the file, they asked for a bribe of 50 thousand rupees. The officials of Shreeji Enterprises then complained to the CBI. On Wednesday evening, when the company's officer arrived to pay the bribe amount, CBI officers arrested Engineer DP Chaturvedi red handed.

It is being told that CBI officials have arrested Engineer DP Chaturvedi and also confiscated his documents. The accused engineer has been interrogated till late night. All the accounts of the accused were scrutinized.