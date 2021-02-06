GWALIOR: Digvijaya Singh appeals to all protesting farmers to join chakka jam

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday appealed to all those protesting against the farm laws to come to the streets and join today's "chakka jam" called by the farmer unions.

Farmers are protesting against the newly enacted farm laws for over two months at various borders of the national capital. "I appeal to all those protesting against farm laws to come to the streets and join today's 'dharna' between 12 pm and 3 pm," said Singh in Gwalior.

The Congress had extended support to the nationwide 'Chakka jam' protest by farmers on Friday. The party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that party workers will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws.