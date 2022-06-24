Gwalior: Cyber fraudsters try to dupe professors of Jiwaji University; case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters tried to dupe professors of Jiwaji University by posing as a Vice Chancellor of the University in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

The fraudsters demanded money from the professors through WhatsApp by applying the photo of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Avinash Tiwari as a WhatsApp dp.

Dr Sushil Manderiya | FP Photo

Registrar of the University, Dr Sushil Manderiya said that the fraudster texted him as well on WhatsApp on which Prof. Tiwari’s image was applied as a profile picture. First, the fraudster wrote ‘Hello how are you’ and then wrote ‘Where are you at the moment?’. As soon as he replied, the fraudsters texted back for the need of money.

Following which, Manderiya called the VC to resolve his doubts. As soon as he asked the reality, the VC denied such messages and requirements. After some time, other professors also complained about the same.

After that the VC reached the SP office and lodged a complaint against the matter. The police said that acting on the complaint, the police started the investigation into the matter and the accused would be arrested soon on the basis of the mobile number.