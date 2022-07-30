Gwalior: Criminal carrying cash reward caught from Bela ki Bawadi

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch and Tighra police station caught a criminal carrying a cash reward from Bela ki Bawadi area. He along with his accomplices had run away after shooting at the forest staff in the year 2018 in Thana Tighra.

A reward of five thousand rupees had been announced by the SP on the criminal. According to reports, SSP Amit Sanghi received information via the informant that one of the criminals had been spotted close to Bela ki Bawadi. Then, ASP Crime Rajesh Dandotiya was directed to immediately put up a team from the Crime Branch and the Tighra police station in order to apprehend the criminal.

Tighra police station in-charge Suresh Singh Kushwaha led the police team to make the arrest. According to the informer, the police squad observed a suspicious individual standing there. When he saw them, he tried to run away, but the cops surrounded him and eventually captured him. On June 21, the police squad arrested one of his accomplices.

SI Shailendra Sharma, Tighra police station in-charge Tighra Suresh Singh Kushwaha, constable Ravi, Sanjeev, Dewan played an important role.