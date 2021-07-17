Gwalior: Couple jumps to death before running train, police look for reasons as woman was married

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman and her lover allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Gwalior late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Their mutilated bodies were found on a railway track at Mau Railway underbridge in Gwalior. A case has been registered at Maharajpura police station and further investigation is on.

The deceased have been identified as Mithalesh Kushwaha, a resident of Kishanbagh and Sonu Namdeo, 45, a resident of the same locality. The police sources said that duo were neighbours and were in same business.

“Namdeo, who had shifted to Gwalior from Datia a few years back, was a tailor while the woman used to work at his shop,” said a police officer.

The officer further said that the woman and Namdeo belonged to the same village in Datia district. “The woman was married and had settled in Gwalior with her husband. The couple has two children. Namdeo was a bachelor. It came to light that the duo were in a relationship for many years,” the officer said.

Police sources said that the woman was missing from home for two days and a missing person complaint was also lodged by her husband at police station in Gwalior.

Maharajpura police station incharge PS Yadav said bodies have been handed over to their relatives and further investigation is on to establish the reason that prompted them to end their lives.