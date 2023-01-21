Gwalior: Cop's daughter duped of ₹8 lakh by 'American citizen' whom she befriended on Instagram

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A case has come to light where a daughter of a police inspector alleged that she has been robbed of Rs eight lakhs by a young man who pretended to be an American citizen. The lady has given an application to the Gwalior Superintendent of Cyber Crime Police, Sudhir Agrawal on Friday evening.

Complaint registered against the man

A man who pretended to be an American citizen, Alex befriended the girl on Instagram and promised her to send a valuable gift soon. The girl got trapped in his words and transferred him Rs. Eight Lakhs from two different accounts.

Later, the girl understood that the girl had been scammed. She informed her father about the fraud on Friday. She and her father went to register a complaint to the Gwalior Superintendent of Cyber Police, Sudhir Agrawal.

How the girl is scammed?

According to the information, the girl is the daughter of a sub-inspector who is a resident of Bahodapur. The girl was introduced to a person named Alex on Instagram. Where both of them became friends.

Alex told the girl that he is sending a gift of 70 thousand US dollars to her, which she will receive in India. Also, Alex said that the girl will get a call from the custom officer. By talking to him the girl can complete the process of taking the gift.

Later, a woman called a girl as a custom officer and said that a gift had come from America.

The woman asked the girl to transfer 70 thousand rupees to receive the gift. After which, in lieu of money laundering, about three lakh rupees were transferred from the girl to the account again. Also, 4.50 lakh rupees were transferred from the girl to a different account in the name of income tax.

The girl was also told that this amount of income tax is refundable. After transferring an amount of more than eight lakh rupees, when the girl did not receive the alleged gift of 70 thousand US dollars. Then she realised this fraud and registered a complaint.

Investigation is on...

The cyber police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and started investigating the account related to the transfer of money. The alleged cyber thug named Alex used to make WhatsApp calls to the girl.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)