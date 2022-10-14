Gwalior: Collector orders revocation of arms licences of those who demonstrated it in Preetam Lodhi’s meeting

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh ordered revocation of arms licences of those who demonstrated it in a show of strength in a meeting of expelled BJP leader Preetam Lodhi in Gwalior-Chambal region recently.

Notably, a video clip has gone viral in which a good number of people in a meeting of Preetam Lodhi are seen carrying arms and waving it while lined up.

In the video Lodhi is heard saying, “Rest assured, none of the licences will be cancelled.”

The district collector said, “Police are checking authenticity of the video which has gone viral. We are seeking reports from police to cancel all such arms licenses.”

The video is said to be of a ‘Dussehra Milan Samaroh’ organised at Hanuman temple of the Jalalpura village of Gwalior District on October 5.

The former BJP leader Lodhi is seen inciting his followers to wave guns in the air, while standing on the stage. On the occasion, Lodhi also stated that he would take every possible step to ensure that the arms license of none of his followers was cancelled.

However, he is also heard in the video making an appeal to his followers neither to commit atrocities and nor to endure the same.

The viral video, which is being rapidly shared over social media platforms, also shows Lodhi’s followers reiterating his statements.

It is noteworthy that the former BJP leader Lodhi was expelled for his derogatory statements against the Brahmin community as well as religious preachers in a meeting held in Shivpuri recently.

While taking a dig at Brahmins as well as religious preachers, Lodhi had allegedly said that Brahmins made a fool out of everyone throughout Navratri, by charging colossal amounts of money for ritualistic ceremonies.

He also stated that religious preachers often paid extra attention to females ranging from 20 to 30 years and had nothing to do with the problems of people.