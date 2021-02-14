GWALIOR: City zoo to reopen for tourists from February 15, had closed due to pandemic

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Zoo would now reopen for tourists from February 15. The zoo was closed till now owing to the coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.



Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma said after getting permission from the authorities, now Gwalior Municipal Corporation is going to open the zoo for general tourists. All preparations related to the operation of the zoo have been completed.



Verma said the tourists coming to visit the zoo would have to mandatorily wear a mask and sanitisers would also be kept for them at the entrance of the zoo.



In March 2020, the spread of Covid-19 infection had increased. Due to this like other parts of the country, the Gwalior Zoo was also shut for tourists. Now with the effect of coronavirus diminishing, public places and tourist places are also being reopened with necessary Covid-19 precautions for general tourists.