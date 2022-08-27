Gwalior-Chambal region; 4-phase plan prepared for flood relief, says Scindia

Bhopal / Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was on two-day visit to flood-affected Gwalior-Chambal division on Saturday, said that a four-phase plan had been prepared to provide relief to villagers. A target has been set to complete its three-phase implementation in the next 10 days, he added.

Scindia endorsed the media suggestion for constructing a big dam on the border of Morena-Sheopur to prevent flooding in the region.

Scindia was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

Scindia thanked officers of the Air Force including two teams of NDRF, eight teams of SDRF and said that they did an excellent job by saving lives.

In five tehsils of Morena district, 5,565 families of 35 gram panchayats have been affected by flood. About 24,702 villagers and 11,184 cattle of these families have been affected. As many as 33 camps were set up to provide relief to them.

Scindia visited Dimani, Ambah, Porsa, Ratiyapura, Sabalgarh areas. Villagers are unable to get drinking water while their houses have been destroyed. Scindia asked the officials of Sabalgarh to solve villagers’ problems at the earliest.

The plan

As for the 4-phase plan, the affected people who have not reached their homes or are living in relief camps, will get food, clothes and housing accommodation within two days.

In the second phase, assessment of residential houses, household items and animal loss will be carried out in the next two days and compensation will be given.

In the third phase, electricity supply, roads will be repaired and health camps will be organised. In the fourth phase, arrangements will be made for housing at high places.

