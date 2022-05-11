Gwalior: Bridegroom’s father sustain bullet injuries during celebratory firing in city

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A bridegroom’s father sustained bullet injuries during celebratory firing at the wedding function in Sausa village under Utila police station limits in Gwalior on late Tuesday night.

The injured person has been identified as Darshan Singh Yadav. He got injury in his shoulder. The rituals of the wedding function were going on and on the other hand the guests were dancing to the DJ music. Some of the guests who came to attend the program also brought guns with them.

Darshan Singh was feeding the guests in the meantime one of the guests opened fire while dancing on the DJ. The fired bullet first collided with the electric pole and hit Darshan’s shoulder.

He immediately fell on the ground and the kin rushed to the nearby hospital. Later, on getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

Utila police station in charge Surjit Singh Parmar said that the details of the guests who came to attend the wedding with guns were being checked. The police, however, registered a case against an unidentified person and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:17 PM IST