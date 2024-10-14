Gwalior Advocate Found Hanging At His Flat; Was Handling Death Case Of Father Thomas Thannott of St. Paul Church

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A well-known lawyer was found dead at his flat in Gwalior on Monday. He, apparently, was handling the death case of Father Thomas Thannott of St. Paul Church.

Advocate Suresh Agrawal was found dead in a suspected suicide case at his flat in Balwant Nagar's Manohar Enclave, located in the University Police Station area.

According to information, he would visit this flat occasionally. The reason for his drastic step is still unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

They are waiting for the post-mortem report for more details. During their search, the police found some horoscopes and items related to astrology at the flat.

According to Suresh Agrawal's family, he had been in depression for the past few days but never discussed his troubles with anyone. He had recently been involved as a petitioner in a high-profile case regarding the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj in Gwalior.

Additionally, he was linked to the case of Father Thomas Thannott of St. Paul Church two years ago, where his petition led to the exhumation of the father's body for further examination.

Suresh Agrawal had also challenged marriages conducted in Arya Samaj temples without the consent of parents. The High Court raised questions on the validity of such marriages and put a temporary stop to them.

According to the police, Suresh left his home and didn't return, which worried his family. They began searching for him and later found out that he was at his flat in Thatipur. When they reached the flat, they found him hanging.

The police have registered the case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.