Gwalior: 3 booked for robbing grain merchant of Rs 35L

Representative Picture |

Gwalior (Madhya Puradesh): The Dabra police have registered a complaint against three unidentified men on charges of robbing a grain merchant of Rs 35 lakh at gunpoint in broad daylight, the police said on Tuesday.

The act was caught on camera after which a team comprising Gwalior crime branch officials has been sent to the Dabra village.

The Dabra police officials told the media that the complainant has been identified as Sevakram Bajaj, a grain merchant and resident of Dabra village. Bajaj told the police that he was carrying a bag containing Rs 35 lakh and was heading to his house when three bike-borne men rammed their bike into his bike.

Bajaj fell on the ground after which two persons tried to snatch bag from him at gunpoint. As Bajaj held the bag close to his chest, they opened few rounds of fire in the air to scare him. They snatched the bag, finally, and fled. Bajaj approached the police and filed a complaint against them.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, said Dabra police.

Read Also MP: 7 men sentenced to life imprisonment in Ajay Gupta murder case in Gwalior